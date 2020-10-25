https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/25/yes-these-photos-of-scientists-collecting-asian-murder-hornets-are-real/

Apparently, scientists need to dress up in hazmat suits straight out of a dystopian sci-fi movie to collect Asian murder hornets. From the Daily Mail:

This is for one nest, mind you:

More photos:

The found the next by, we kid you not, attaching little transmitters to wasps with dental floss:

Or they could’ve just doused the tree in gasoline and set it on fire, no? Note: The “they spit venom” has a pretty funny correction a few tweets down in this thread:

The bees are a threat to existing colonies of bees:

And our bees do not know how to kill the wasps like their cousins in Asia do:

And here’s the correction. They actually s*it venom?

There are probably more nests out there:

