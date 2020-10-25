https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/25/yikes-joe-biden-asks-if-we-want-4-more-years-of-a-president-named-george-as-jill-provides-multiple-verbal-assists/

Joe Biden has said these October days represent a sprint to the finish line of the presidential election, even as his campaign has called frequent lids as President Trump holds campaign events all over the place. But Biden is still doing video addresses, and in one such appearance alongside his wife Jill, the Democrat nominee seems to have temporarily forgotten who he was running against:

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Joe Biden is very worried about the country facing “4 more years of George..” pic.twitter.com/hjwsdXQbuB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 26, 2020

Of course, we can’t be sure what Joe’s wife Jill appears to be saying under her breath, this is a definite possibility:

Watch his wife saying Trump under her breath 3 times. — Vince B (@vincebrown63) October 26, 2020

His wife’s whispering Trump, Trump, Trump to him…🤔👀 https://t.co/AVznqzDqzn — Joseph Leonard (@Lennnnnyyyyyy) October 26, 2020

That’s sure what it looked like.

This is awful. And the painful look on Jill Biden’s face says it all. She knows what a disaster this is, how awful it is to use him like this, and the fraud they’re perpetrating on the American people. https://t.co/DNYEHuircy — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 26, 2020

His wife almost jumped in to save him… yikes https://t.co/8j2lrHW2vd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 26, 2020

If you watch the video closely, that looks exactly like what she was doing:

Missed that… so funny — God Bless America (@Lionsgirl1) October 26, 2020

The election is a week from Tuesday, so Biden just has to make it through a few more lids.

