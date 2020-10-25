https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/25/yikes-joe-biden-asks-if-we-want-4-more-years-of-a-president-named-george-as-jill-provides-multiple-verbal-assists/

Joe Biden has said these October days represent a sprint to the finish line of the presidential election, even as his campaign has called frequent lids as President Trump holds campaign events all over the place. But Biden is still doing video addresses, and in one such appearance alongside his wife Jill, the Democrat nominee seems to have temporarily forgotten who he was running against:

Of course, we can’t be sure what Joe’s wife Jill appears to be saying under her breath, this is a definite possibility:

That’s sure what it looked like.

If you watch the video closely, that looks exactly like what she was doing:

The election is a week from Tuesday, so Biden just has to make it through a few more lids.

