More than 16.82 million viewers tuned in Sunday night to see the “60 Minutes” interviews with President Donald Trump, Democrat nominee Joe Biden and their running mates, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings.

Axios reported it was the largest TV audience, excluding multi-channel and sports programming, since the Academy Awards broadcast Feb. 9.

Trump’s interview with Lesley Stahl was contentious, with the president complaining from the outset Stahl vowed to ask “tough questions” — something he said “60 Minutes” did not ask Biden. He cut the interview short, and posted the White House’s own recording of it earlier in the week after “60 Minutes” described him as having stormed off the set.

Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., were interviewed by Norah O’Donnell.

Asked about “court packing,” Biden said he would appoint a bipartisan commission to study the issue following Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, tilting the court to the right.

Harris laughed when asked about being named the most liberal member of the senate, and said she would not push Biden further to the left but would be part of his team.

