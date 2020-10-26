https://hannity.com/media-room/60-minute-meltdown-trump-rips-stahl-you-should-interview-biden-like-you-interview-me/
STAHL’S SPIN: ‘60 Minutes’ Host Falsely Claims Obama Never Separated Families at the Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.18
CBS’ News host Lesley Stahl found herself in hot-water Monday following her combative interview with President Trump over the weekend; falsely claiming former President Obama had never “separated families” along the United States’ southern border with Mexico.
“What about the forced separation of children,” asked Stahl.
“Yeah. Well, that was the same as the Obama law. You know, Obama had the same thing,” fired-back the president.
“It was on the books, but he didn’t enforce it. You–enforced it,” she added.
One major problem for Stahl: The facts don’t lie.
“President Barack Obama separated parents from their children at the border. Obama prosecuted mothers for coming to the United States illegally. He fast tracked deportations. And yes, he housed unaccompanied children in tent cities,” writes Real Clear Politics in June 2018.
“This is not some new phenomenon suddenly imposed by the Trump administration. It happened during the Obama, Bush, and Clinton administrations, too,” added the Heritage Foundation.
Read the Heritage Foundation’s full report here.
TEMPER TANTRUM: Stahl Accuses Trump, Pence of ‘Insulting 60 Minutes,’ Says She’s ‘Upset!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.22.20
Lesley Stahl directly accused Vice President Mike Pence of “insulting 60 Minutes” during an interview at the White House this week; saying he and President Trump refused to “answer questions” during their conversations.
“I feel that you both have insulted 60 Minutes -and me- by not answering any of our questions and by giving set campaign speeches that we have heard both of you give at rallies without answering our questions… I’m upset!” said Stahl.
60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl to VP Pence:
“I feel that you both have insulted 60 Minutes by not answering any of our questions and by giving set campaign speeches that we have heard both of you give at rallies without answering our questions.” pic.twitter.com/WQSE3VE1an
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 22, 2020
“What haven’t I answered?” asked Mike Pence.
“I asked you about the President calling Fauci an idiot!” complained Stahl.
Watch the exchange above.