https://hannity.com/media-room/60-minute-meltdown-trump-rips-stahl-you-should-interview-biden-like-you-interview-me/

STAHL’S SPIN: ‘60 Minutes’ Host Falsely Claims Obama Never Separated Families at the Border

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.18

CBS’ News host Lesley Stahl found herself in hot-water Monday following her combative interview with President Trump over the weekend; falsely claiming former President Obama had never “separated families” along the United States’ southern border with Mexico.

“What about the forced separation of children,” asked Stahl.

“Yeah. Well, that was the same as the Obama law. You know, Obama had the same thing,” fired-back the president.

“It was on the books, but he didn’t enforce it. You–enforced it,” she added.

One major problem for Stahl: The facts don’t lie.

“President Barack Obama separated parents from their children at the border. Obama prosecuted mothers for coming to the United States illegally. He fast tracked deportations. And yes, he housed unaccompanied children in tent cities,” writes Real Clear Politics in June 2018.

“This is not some new phenomenon suddenly imposed by the Trump administration. It happened during the Obama, Bush, and Clinton administrations, too,” added the Heritage Foundation.

Read the Heritage Foundation’s full report here.