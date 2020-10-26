https://thehill.com/homenews/media/522807-60-minutes-draws-whooping-17-million-viewers

The “60 Minutes” episode Sunday night featuring a controversial interview with President TrumpDonald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought ‘9/11 attack was 7/11 attack’ MORE delivered more than 17 million viewers for CBS, making the broadcast the most-watched non-sports-related television program since the Oscars in February.

The popular broadcast newsmagazine, which gained major promotion after Trump walked off his interview with Lesley Stahl, drew about 8 million more viewers than the previous week and finished in the top 10 rated programs of the week, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday night’s show also included interviews with Vice President Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought ‘9/11 attack was 7/11 attack’ MORE and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSix notable moments from Trump and Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interviews Harris lists out ‘racist’ actions by Trump in ’60 minutes’ interview: ‘It all speaks for itself’ Pence travel questioned after aides test positive MORE (D-Calif.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump abruptly ended the interview with Stahl before a scheduled walk-and-talk with the president and Pence.

Trump later posted the full interview on social media ahead of its scheduled Sunday night air time.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,” he wrote to his more than 87 million followers.

Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump took issue that Stahl opened the interview by asking if he was ready for “tough questions,” with the president calling it “no way to talk.”

At another point, Trump complained Stahl did not ask tough questions to Biden, who was interviewed by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell. Trump corrected himself to say “the interview” with Biden.

“I think we have enough. We have enough,” Trump says in the clip in ending the interview.

“I think we’re ready for the vice president now,” a production assistant can be heard saying off-camera.

“OK, that’s enough. Let’s go,” Trump says.

Stahl said after the controversy erupted that Trump and Pence “had insulted ’60 Minutes’ ” and her by giving campaign speeches instead of answering questions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

