https://www.theepochtimes.com/60000-in-southern-california-to-evacuate-after-blaze-grows_3553233.html

LOS ANGELES—A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. The smoky fire exploded in size to 2,000 acres within a few hours of breaking out shortly after dawn in Orange County, south of Los Angeles. Strong gusts pushed flames along brushy ridges in Silverado Canyon toward homes in the city of Irvine, home to about 280,000 people. Kelsey Brewer and her three roommates decided to leave their townhouse before the evacuation order came in. The question was where to go in the pandemic. They decided on the home of her girlfriend’s mother, who has ample space and lives alone. “We literally talked about it this morning,” Brewer said, adding that she feels lucky to have a safe place to go. “We can …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

