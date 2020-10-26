On Sunday, Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of the man he is running against.

Before going on air, somebody should have told Joe he is running against Trump, because it looks like he forgot that very small detail. Instead of saying “4 more years of Trump”, it looked like Joe began to say “4 years of George Bush” before awkwardly fumbling his words.

“What kind of country we’re gonna be….4 more years of George eh….George eh….he uh….gonna find ourselves in a position where…if Trump gets elected, we’re gonna be in a different world”, Biden said.

Watch below:

I’ll ask again…

What’s wrong with Joe?