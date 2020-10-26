https://www.dailywire.com/news/acting-like-he-was-the-mayor-of-the-joint-chris-cuomo-who-preaches-mask-wearing-caught-without-one-again-report-says

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whose brother Andrew, the governor of New York, has instituted draconian guidelines regarding the coronavirus, has apparently taken the guidelines with a grain of salt.

According to Page Six, Cuomo was “hanging at a downtown private members club, hobnobbing without a mask and acting like he was the mayor of the joint.”

One source said, “He was not social distancing and was walking around indoors, shaking hands and greeting people without a mask. He was just hanging with Brooke Shields’ husband. It’s a double standard when his brother [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] is attacking the restaurant industry and implementing all these senseless rules.”

Cuomo, who was felled by the coronavirus earlier this year, stated on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on October 16, “We are our own solution. It’s always been that way. Wearing masks, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, it sounds simple, but we’re not doing it. And, by the way, we do need more than that. That’s what we can do.”

In August, Cuomo stated, “If we care about doing the right things, I wear a mask for you as much as I wear it for me. I had the disease!” Fox News Tucker Carlson commented mockingly, “‘I wear a mask for you as much as I wear it for me.’ Chew on that for a minute. It’s a powerful statement if you think about it. Shades of the Beatitudes. Maybe the letter from Birmingham jail. Deep. This man is suffering for us and for our sake and all on a cable news salary. There’s something holy about that.”

After President Trump was released from the hospital during his recent bout with COVID-19, Cuomo said, “He had his video crew capture that stupid scene again, so he could put out propaganda, fronting a lie to his people, once again, just like ‘Don’t worry about the masks,’ now he says, ‘Don’t worry about COVID. Don’t let it control your life.’” Cuomo added, “Why did the White House/the Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, who we don’t know what his testing situation is, he came out with no mask, to talk to the media …”

At the end of July, Cuomo ripped Trump after a rally in Florida, saying, “Standing in front of a mask less crowd, all jammed in together, including Law Enforcement behind him, also, close together, no masks anywhere, you tell me that this is a man who gives a damn about people getting sick?” He continued, “Mr. President, how do you find any peace, knowing that you stood there, and you didn’t set those people straight? Do you really think being President is just an accolade? Do you really believe you have no duty to these people? Taking this risk in front of your face?”

Cuomo raged, “You really don’t think that you’re one of the reasons why they have no masks that they would pack into a place when the virus is all over the State? And if you really do have no sense of duty, have you no shame, that you would put people in this kind of position of risk?”

Page Six noted that Cuomo has been criticized before for going maskless: “Fox News obtained a letter from management scolding him for not abiding by the rules and threatening a $500 fine. It read, in part, ‘You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings.’ It adds, ‘Even though staff members have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have refused to do so.’”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

