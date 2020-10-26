https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/actor-who-played-richard-nixon-and-skeletor-warns-christiane-amanpour-that-we-are-in-a-great-deal-of-trouble/

Since Brian Stelter is the media reporter at CNN, maybe he can explain to us who does the bookings for CNN and why they choose the people they do. You might remember that Stelter had as a guest on his “Reliable Sources” show Robert DeNiro, who discussed the Ukraine scandal with Stelter (the one that got President Trump impeached, not the Joe and Hunter Biden one).

Both the Biden campaign and CNN go in big with Hollywood celebrities, and for her segment on CNN to discuss the state of the nation, Christiane Amanpour had on Frank Langella, who played Richard Nixon in “Frost/Nixon.” Not surprisingly, Langella didn’t speak of Biden’s “dark winter” but he did warn of dangerous waters.

Frank Langella famously played Richard Nixon in “Frost/Nixon,” and he warns “we are in a great deal of trouble in this country. The waters are very dangerous at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/wdSYPUKJ1I — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) October 26, 2020

He “famously” played Richard Nixon.

He was also Skeletor in Masters of The Universe. What. A. Performance! — Artie Spoonz (@spooner_jr) October 26, 2020

He did indeed play Skeletor in “Masters of the Universe,” so he knows something about politics.

He also famously played Skeletor so perhaps she can get his thoughts on He-Man too. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) October 26, 2020

Imagine thinking this is a serious argument — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) October 26, 2020

Christiane once famously played a journalist, too. This is a fascinating bit of improv they’ve managed to put together here. — Sage McLaughlin (@sagaciousmick) October 26, 2020

Oh well if an actor playing a president said it, then I guess it has to be true. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) October 26, 2020

Well, this changes everything. — Jeff Kyser (@ktrailsg) October 26, 2020

This is the biggest reach to make someone sound credible I have ever seen — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) October 26, 2020

He’s an actor. His primary skill is playing make believe. Who he’s pretended to be in his career doesn’t make his opinion any more interesting or well informed. — coronabias (@biasbreakdown) October 26, 2020

He played a role in a movie, which gives him no insight whatsoever into our current situation. But since we are discussing Watergate-level abuse of power, how about you investigate Obama weaponizing the IRS, FBI and Intel to spy on political opponents? — JMR Philomathia (@JMR1834) October 26, 2020

Way bigger than Watergate.

He “played”. You know that’s not real, right? He really wasn’t Nixon. — Ezekiel (@lunatickfringe) October 26, 2020

He also played a Russian spy in “The Americans” so I think he is a Putin puppet. — Trelinski (@trelinski1980) October 26, 2020

“I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.” — Ashley Pond V (@pangyre) October 26, 2020

Yes. But did he stay in a Holiday Inn Express? — dfinney (@dfinney16) October 26, 2020

Whenever I have political questions my first outreach is always to Frank Langella — bberney (@bberney) October 26, 2020

And now here’s Zack Braff for our medical update. And Bill Nye for science. — Gil Reich (@GilR) October 26, 2020

Did you ask him about vampires? pic.twitter.com/mAA5jLu4Nd — matt mohan (@mttmohan) October 26, 2020

It’s laughable that people who mouth words that others write for them to say and who engage in make-believe are somehow “experts” whose opinions are worth listening to. I don’t care what actors think. They’re not smart. They’re narcissists whose judgment stinks. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) October 26, 2020

Skeletor endorses Joe Biden. Poetic. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) October 26, 2020

This is so lame that I’m embarrassed for you. I mean seriously seriously lame. — …is Lulu Lapin (@EntitledDFW) October 26, 2020

You are pathetic. — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) October 26, 2020

Funny how he “famously” played Richard Nixon but everyone remembers him as Skeletor.

