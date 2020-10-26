https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/26/all-the-reee-peggy-noonans-brutally-honest-piece-about-frivolous-kamala-harris-enrages-the-left-especially-soledad-obrien/

The Left is completely triggered (more so than even usual) over a piece Peggy Noonan wrote about Kamala Harris coming across as insubstantial and frivolous.

Gosh, we’re sorry, we thought they already knew?

I missed this earlier. Observe how Peggy Noonan refers to Kamala Harris dancing at her rallies – which makes her “insubstantial, frivolous,” while Trump, who has also been dancing at his rallies is…not. https://t.co/SAATtyFeRx pic.twitter.com/cR9R0ET8dk — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 25, 2020

She leaves out how much flack Trump has taken for dancing but eh.

We’re just thankful they’re not calling Peggy a racist for being honest about the way Kamala comes across.

Just kidding, they’re TOTALLY calling her a racist. That’s what they do best.

No Peggy Noonan, what’s ‘embarrassing’ is Trump dancing on the graves of 225,000+ Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic during one of his trash super-spreader Make America Hate rallies. Keep Kamala Harris’s name out of your racist, decrepit, ugly mouth. pic.twitter.com/CqzoMZwQJ8 — Eve Vawter (@EveVawter) October 26, 2020

She seems mad, right?

Peggy Noonan stalks the streets of DC shrieking at happy women to smile less — Erin 🎃GrudgePAC🎃 Ryan (@morninggloria) October 26, 2020

Weird how Peggy Noonan’s computer autocorrects “racism” to “magic”. pic.twitter.com/F3nw1dql9X — Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) October 26, 2020

We’re still trying to figure out what was the least bit racist about Peggy’s piece.

Who is Peggy Noonan? An insubstantial racist trying to do a hit job. Kamala Harris ran for President and made history as the first woman of color to be on a major ticket for Vice President. I think we all know who the I substantial one is and it is not #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/9Qc1GzHMJW — Impeach Trump❄️ (@iamLucretiaMott) October 26, 2020

Soledad O’Brien though, she really took the ‘race card’ to a new level:

View it through the lens of racism and her comments make sense. Also recall the President has simulated sex at his rallies, mocked journalist, made lots of stuff up… and also danced. https://t.co/3tDRrnQg8s — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) October 26, 2020

Oh right, kinda racist ole lady Peggy Noonan admired Rush Limbaugh. pic.twitter.com/moDWFL6XS9 — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) October 25, 2020

Le sigh.

There’s a REASON Kamala dropped out so early in her own party’s primary.

She is highly unlikeable and comes across as forced and entirely fake. Watching her dance around with an umbrella was painfully awkward and it had nothing to do with the color of her skin or the fact that she does indeed possess a vagina. We hate to break it to the Left, but we’ve already been down this road where we get called ‘racist’ for disagreeing with a Black politician.

#GetANewTalkingPoint

***

