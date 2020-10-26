https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/amish-voters-come-support-president-trump-lititz-pennsylvania-today/

Amish Voters came out to the Trump rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Thousands of supporters came out to see President Trump in Lititz.

This was an AMAZING rally!

Some Amish beards/hats behind President Trump in Lititz, PA. pic.twitter.com/lSDROOy7QC — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 26, 2020

I’m watching his rally in Lititz,PA and I’ve really been enjoying the big smiles and happy laughs from the Amish guys behind him!! Seriously, who doesn’t love our President?! 😁 #MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/DQFfL1Ibhu — Truth For All 🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸 (@Truth4AllNow) October 26, 2020

There were Amish attending the Lititz, Pennsylvania rally! When you have off-the-grid Amish showing up for presidential rallies, you know that President Trump is unstoppable!#Trump2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/f56Q9z15aH — Katherine Parker = KatTheWonk (@KatTheWonk) October 26, 2020

Watch LIVE: President Trump holds a MAGA rally in Lititz, PA with host @BrianGlennTV https://t.co/0LEfQpM9C1 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 26, 2020

