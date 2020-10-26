https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/amish-voters-come-support-president-trump-lititz-pennsylvania-today/

Amish Voters came out to the Trump rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Thousands of supporters came out to see President Trump in Lititz.
This was an AMAZING rally!

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...