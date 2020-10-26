https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/10/26/amy-coney-barrett-confirmed-52-48/

Here’s the moment the vote was announced by Sen. Grassley:

Here’s the report from the NY Times:

Inside a Capitol mostly emptied by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and an election looming in just eight days, Republicans overcame unanimous opposition by Democrats to make Judge Barrett the 115th justice of the Supreme Court and the fifth woman ever to sit on its bench. In a 52-to-48 vote, all but one Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, who herself is battling for re-election, supported Judge Barrett, a 48-year-old appeals court judge and protégée of former Justice Antonin Scalia. It was the first time in 151 years that a justice was confirmed without a single vote from the minority party, a sign of how bitter Washington’s decades-old war over judicial nominations has become.

The swearing in will take place tonight at the White House:

Amy Coney Barrett is slated to be sworn in to the Supreme Court at a White House ceremony Monday evening, the White House announced shortly after her nomination was confirmed by the Senate. Barrett will swear two oaths, a constitutional one expected Monday at the White House by Justice Clarence Thomas, according to a senior White House official, and the judicial oath on Tuesday by Chief Justice John Roberts.

I’ll update this post with video of the swearing in when it’s available. Meanwhile, here are some reactions from Twitter:

The Senate just confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States. One of the most impressive nominees for public office in a generation will serve for life on our highest court. pic.twitter.com/qkJ0FPbTv1 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 27, 2020

President Trump retweeted this:

Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed by the Senate — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 27, 2020

We did it! Justice Barrett is now a reality. A great day for conservative women and the American people! pic.twitter.com/lXdctkCwuJ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 27, 2020

Judge Barrett is now Justice Barrett. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 27, 2020

Confirming Judge Barrett is a great victory for every American who cherishes our fundamental liberties. #JusticeBarrett #SCOTUS — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 27, 2020

The republican senate has confirmed 220 federal judges nominated by @realDonaldTrump incl 3 Supreme Court justices w 2nite’s confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett This is another PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT by Pres Trump — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 27, 2020

Justice Amy Coney Barrett! — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) October 26, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

Democrats, mad. Constitution, protected. Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 27, 2020

And from the left:

We are going to take back the White House & Senate next week with a resounding mandate from the people to fight back against Trump’s illegitimately stacked judiciary. We must expand the Court if we’re serious about the transformational change the people are crying out for. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 27, 2020

Update: Here’s the swearing in ceremony at the White House. You’ll have to scroll in a bit to get to the start of this.

