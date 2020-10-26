https://www.foxnews.com/politics/amy-coney-barrett-sworn-in-as-supreme-court-associated-justice-at-white-house-ceremony

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, fresh off her confirmation to serve as associate justice on the nation’s highest court, took her Constitutional Oath on Monday at the White House.

The Supreme Court said in a press release that Barrett will be able to start her new role after Chief Justice John Roberts administers her Judicial Oath on Tuesday. Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath at Monday’s ceremony.

Thomas has long been considered one of the more conservative justices on the Court, along with Barrett’s mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The Senate confirmed Barrett along a 52-48 vote, with all 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats opposing her confirmation.

Controversial from the start, her confirmation process prompted a wave of backlash on Monday. Almost immediately after the Senate voted, Democratic lawmakers panned the decision while some called demanded leaders “expand the court.”

Barrett’s confirmation solidified a conservative majority on the nation’s highest court, and gave Trump another victory as he headed into election day.

Whoever wins on Nov. 3 will likely have major consequences on the Supreme Court as an American institution. Former Vice President Joe Biden has mostly refused to answer questions about whether he would pack the courts.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

