Wow.

Another leftist teacher took time out to lecture a 13-year-old student for 10 minutes on why he should hate the president of the United States.

Unfortunately, for the teacher the student was recording the lecture and later posted it on the internet.

Now the leftist teacher is famous!

Surprise!

Via Jason Rantz at My Northwest:

A 13-year-old student recorded his teacher as he tried to convince him to stop supporting President Donald Trump. TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR The teacher spent nearly ten minutes trying to get his student to agree the president’s immigration policy is a failure and that Trump is a racist. It’s the latest in a long string of incidents where teachers bring their political bias into the remote learning environment. Had it not been for the precocious 8th grader, this would not have come to light. But the district claims the teacher didn’t do much wrong.

