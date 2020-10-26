https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/26/antifa-mob-throws-rocks-pepper-sprays-and-assaults-jews-for-trump-in-new-york-n1089465

On Sunday, an angry leftist mob, many of whom dressed in antifa-style black block, attacked a convoy of hundreds of cars joined a “Jews for Trump” caravan in Brooklyn, New York City. The cars, draped with American flags and “Trump 2020” banners, drove slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn. The lawless mob hurled rocks at cars, dumped paint on them, shot pepper spray into vehicles, and assaulted drivers and passengers who dared to step outside of their vehicles.

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser, called on Democratic nominee Joe Biden to denounce these attacks on Trump’s Jewish supporters.

“I really hope that Joe Biden, his campaign, will come out and condemn these anti-Semitic actions that were taken against Trump supporters and be respectful again,” Kushner said on Fox & Friends.

Boris Epshteyn, an advisor to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump, organized the event along with Dov Hikind, a former state assemblyman. The Jews for Trump rally aimed to show solidarity with “the beleaguered Red Zone community,” a reference to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) allegedly anti-Semitic lockdown orders that seem targeted to restrict the Jewish community. Rabbis and Jewish schools have filed lawsuits against the restrictions.

As the convoy drove through New York, angry men and women started accosting the cars and the drivers. A bicyclist stopped by and punched a car out of the blue, cursing the Jewish driver for supporting Trump.

This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Other videos showed people throwing rocks at cars as they drove under an overpass.

Some threw eggs at the Jews for Trump caravan.

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

The egg-thrower apparently filmed himself and even bragged about it.

When an angry group of protesters blocked one of the cars in Manhattan, the driver got out, asking them to clear the way. Someone shouted, “We don’t want you here!” The mob attacked him and stole some of the Trump flags on his vehicle. The driver pointed police to one of the instigators, whom the police arrested.

The police directed people to disperse and to remain on the sidewalk. In the scuffle, the driver and a woman who had been in the car with him faced violent protesters.

One of the angry protesters, who appeared to be dressed in black bloc similar to antifa rioters, kicked a woman in the back as she fled back to the car. One of the Trump supporters identified the female victim as “my girl.”

More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

One of the men involved in the caravan told Fox News he and his family of seven were attacked with pepper spray as they drove down the streets of Manhattan.

“A member of the family that was pepper-sprayed told Fox News that the unprovoked attack happened while the family was driving down Fifth Avenue with the car windows down and Trump flags displayed,” Fox News reported. “The man, who wished to remain anonymous fearing his family could be targeted, said a car pulled up next to them and unleashed pepper spray into their vehicle.”

“Immediately the kids started crying and screaming and I jumped out of the car after I was peppered [sic] sprayed as well,” he told Fox News.

The man said the attacker chased him, trying to hit him with pepper-spray yet again. His mother flagged down a police officer and the cop arrested the suspect.

The man said the kids “are now traumatized” and still “coughing from” the pepper-spray.

The New York Police Department said the cops arrested 11 people at the rally. They charged six of the suspects with disorderly conduct, obstruction of government administration, and harassment. A seventh suspect faces charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan announced that police detectives are investigating the suspects who hurled rocks at cars in the caravan.

.@NYPDDetectives are investigating this incident and looking for information in regard. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. https://t.co/pyqQ2Bfkhb — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 25, 2020

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani took part in the caravan.

Ruddy Giuliani just rode through NYC with Trump Caravan. Trump cars got egged and flags ripped up by BLM. 📹 By Scootercaster (FNTV) [email protected] for licensing pic.twitter.com/9Knx0hAtSM — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2020

The caravan ultimately reached its destination and the Jews for Trump rally proved rather energetic.

Massive gathering of #JewsForTrump have gathered in Marine Park, Brooklyn, after a full day of numerous vehicle convoys driving around NYC. pic.twitter.com/fl8K4PmXhn — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

These attacks came after a summer of riots across America and particularly in New York City following the death of George Floyd. While Biden condemned the arson and looting early on and more recently, he remained silent for months. He singled out “right-wing militias” but rarely condemned antifa or Black Lives Matter agitators, and never singled out the leftist agitators for condemnation.

