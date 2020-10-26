https://babylonbee.com/news/aoc-enraged-to-learn-long-line-is-for-voting-and-not-bread/
THE BRONX, NY—AOC blasted election officials this week after discovering that people were actually waiting in line to vote rather than to receive bread from the government. According to sources, people are sometimes waiting up to 2 hours at polling stations, but are able to get bread within 5 minutes due to America's evil capitalist system.
