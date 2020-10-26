http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/80yiaS6S9KA/

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made no secret of her intentions following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, immediately demanding more judges be added to the judicial body.

Barrett was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice on Monday evening after breezing through an expedited confirmation process unaffected by the kind of controversy that delayed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination in 2018.

While there has been debate within Democratic Party circles as to whether to try to expand the court in order to overturn the new conservative majority, Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time in making her views clear on the matter.

“Expand the court,” she wrote on Twitter, in a post that has received tens of thousands of likes.

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

The 31-year-old later followed up with an explanation for her demand, arguing that Democrats must retaliate against Republican “bulldozing” judicial nominees.

“Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct,” she wrote. “But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion.”

Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

Many other Democrats have endorsed the idea, with Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) also declaring that the Senate “must expand the Supreme Court” should they have the votes to do so.

We must expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 26, 2020

Such a radical measure could only ever be implemented should Democrats take control of Congress.

The most pressing issue, however, is whether Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden also approves of the process, a question he has repeatedly avoided answering in the run-up to Election Day.

Despite having spoken of his opposition to court-packing in the past, the 77-year-old said in a recent interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes that he would create a bipartisan panel of experts to make recommendations on whether reform is necessary.

“I’ll put together a national commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative,” he explained. “And I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack.”

