https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/26/are-you-kidding-real-journalists-white-knight-for-joe-biden-after-george-gate-and-do-him-and-themselves-zero-favors/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Dude, just take the L': Pissed-off lefty blue-checked musician twists and shouts while @redsteeze thoroughly schools him on coyotes
October 23, 2020
'Rage over reason': Jonathan Turley thread obliterates Bill Maher's 'raving assault' against Judge Amy Coney Barrett
September 26, 2020
Reporter asks President Trump why he keeps calling Joe Biden a criminal, gets called a criminal
October 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy