https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/arizona-cardinals-wide-receiver-deandre-hopkins-drives-mile-long-trump-vehicle-parade-flipping-cars-off-hands/

Arizona Trump supporters held a massive car rally and parade for President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Not everyone was happy with the display of patriotism.

Arizona Cardinals millionaire wide receiver Deandre Hopkins was pictured passing the mile-long caravan in his Ferrari flipping off the Trump supporters.

Via Outkick.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR

Deandre is a millionaire and anthem kneeler.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...