https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/arizona-cardinals-wide-receiver-deandre-hopkins-drives-mile-long-trump-vehicle-parade-flipping-cars-off-hands/

Arizona Trump supporters held a massive car rally and parade for President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Not everyone was happy with the display of patriotism.

Arizona Cardinals millionaire wide receiver Deandre Hopkins was pictured passing the mile-long caravan in his Ferrari flipping off the Trump supporters.

Via Outkick.

#NEW Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins seemingly gives the bird to Trump supporters on I-10 https://t.co/8AviD7xt6y — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 26, 2020

Deandre is a millionaire and anthem kneeler.

Deandre Hopkins flipped off a bunch of Trump supporters on his way to the stadium then put up 10 catches for 100 yards and a TD. Legend. pic.twitter.com/L1m2aijJfN — Dylan (@dyllyp) October 26, 2020

