77-year-old Joe Biden crawled out of his basement and traveled to Chester, Pennsylvania for an impromptu speech.

Biden had nothing on his schedule today and after getting hammered by the Trump campaign for hiding in his basement, old Joe decided to venture out with 8 days until Election Day.

Joe Biden spoke to a paltry crowd (mainly media) on Monday and as he started to stumble with a question on court-packing, his staff immediately started escorting the camera out of the event.

Biden is in much worse shape than we thought.

Joe Biden was mumbling as his staffer pushed the camera crew away from the former VP.

WATCH:

WATCH: As Biden starts to stumble with a question about court-packing his staff immediately starts escorting the camera out of the event. pic.twitter.com/8KLXiz3GAD — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 26, 2020

