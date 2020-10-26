https://redstate.com/beccalower/2020/10/26/associate-justice-barrett-makes-remarks-after-wh-swearing-in-ceremony-n270017
About The Author
Related Posts
Chuck Grassley Weighs In on SCOTUS Vacancy, and Dems Aren’t Going to Like It
September 21, 2020
MSNBC News Anchor Reports, Without Evidence, That ‘Thousands’ Of ‘White Nationalists’ Are Rallying In Virginia
January 20, 2020
Sanders 2020 Off to a Fast Start
April 11, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy