Joe Biden called several Trump supporters who crashed his drive-in rally in Bristol, Philadelphia, on Saturday “chumps.”

During a speech at Bucks County Community College, Biden called the Trump supporters parked outside his rally who were honking their car horns as Biden spoke, “chumps.”

“By the way, we don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphones are doing—the Trump guys. It’s about decency,” Biden said.

At the end of his speech, he referred to the Trump supporters again, saying: “I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out there. Look, that’s the job of a president. The duty to care for everyone. The duty to heal.”

Biden attacked President Donald Trump regarding a “secret” bank account in China, saying, “[Trump’s] paid 50 times more in taxes in Beijing than he’s paid in America—that’s a fact. He’s hundreds and millions of dollars in debt. Over 400 million.”

It comes as Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was accused of receiving funds from foreign sources. Documents on a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden claimed that the former vice president’s son was leveraging his relationship with his father to strike multi-million dollar deals with foreign entities.

Biden has denied any wrongdoing when asked about the younger Biden’s business ventures in Ukraine and China and said that he had not taken any money from a foreign country. He also denied that he had taken part in any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

However, Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, alleged that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business deals.

“I have heard Joe Biden say that he has never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said.

“On May 2, 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to appear at the Milken conference, I was introduced to Joe Biden by Jim Biden and Hunter Biden. At my approximately hourlong meeting with Joe that night, we discussed the Bidens’ history and the Biden family’s business plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least a high level,” Bobulinski said.

Vice President Mike Pence called on Joe Biden to come clean about the inconsistencies regarding his involvement with Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“Joe Biden ought to come forward, he ought to answer questions about the laptop, about Hunter Biden, about these foreign funds flowing in the direction of his family,” Pence said during a Fox News interview.

“The American people have a right to know what Joe Biden and his family have been up to,” Pence said.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

