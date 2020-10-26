https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-cuts-off-reporter-hunter-biden-controversy

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was confronted about the Hunter Biden email controversy over the weekend, and the former vice president responded by once again snapping at the reporter who questioned him.

Biden was first questioned about the growing controversy by CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson just days after it began. At the time, Biden responded by calling the story a “smear campaign” before scolding Erickson for questioning him.

“I knew you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask,” Biden said.

What happened this time?

During a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Saturday, a reporter attempted to ask Biden about the story — but Biden cut off the reporter, lashing out before the reporter could even finish his question.

“There is no controversy about my son,” Biden claimed. “It’s all a lie. It’s a flat lie because the president has nothing else to run on. If you noticed, while the American people are talking about what’s happening to their families, he has no plan, and at the debate, he has no plan. Everything from the Wall Street Journal, every other major news outlet has said what he’s saying is simply not true about my son.”

“But it’s classic Trump, classic Trump,” Biden continued. “Because he doesn’t want to talk about how manufacturing has gone into recession, how our economy’s in a hole, how we’re approaching a bleak winter. It’s estimated 200,000 more people will die of COVID if we don’t act more rapidly in terms of dealing with rational basis of social distancing, wearing masks, etc.”

“And what’s he do? He’s going around the country holding these great spreaders of more virus,” Biden added. “So, he has nothing to say. Think about it: What is his plan for the next four years, except more of the same? Failure.”

Despite calling the stories a “lie,” neither Biden nor his campaign have pushed back against the material facts asserted in the Hunter Biden email stories.

Meanwhile, Democrats maintain the stories are part of a Russian propaganda campaign meant to disrupt the election. However, top intelligence officials have rebuffed such claims.

In fact, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe revealed last Monday that there is no evidence to support Democrats’ claims.

“Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that, because there’s no intelligence that supports that, and we have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign — it’s simply not true,” Ratcliffe said.

As TheBlaze reported, the Justice Department and FBI concur with Ratcliffe’s assessment: The Hunter Biden stories are not Russian propaganda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

