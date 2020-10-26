https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/10/26/biden-wish-opponent-george/

George W. Bush? George Lopez, who co-hosted this event? George of the Jungle? One would think that four days of debate prep would have at least allowed Joe Biden to remember the name of the current president — the one he wants to replace. Instead, as the RNC is only too happy to amplify, Biden seems unable to recall Donald Trump’s name in this clip from a Biden fundraiser yesterday.

Maybe Trump needs to work on his branding some more. He always has been a bit too shy and retiring …

Joe Biden appeared to confuse President Trump with former president George W. Bush during an online fundraising event on Sunday. The Democratic presidential candidate was speaking at the “I Will Vote” concert when he attempted to make the case for his election. “The character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot,” Biden told moderators George Lopez and CNN analyst Ana Navarro. “Four more years of George, um, George, gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we’re gonna be in a different world.”

Maybe Team Biden should have called a lid at, oh, five minutes before the event started. This looks much more like the reason that Biden spent several days off the campaign trail last week, especially since his four days of “debate prep” only gave him enough rest to get through sixty minutes of the ninety-minute event. This is a man who looks like he’s about ready to fall over, even though he’s barely working at all in this general-election cycle.

This is not the same Joe Biden of the Obama administration. It doesn’t even look like the same Joe Biden of 2019. He may still win the election, but one has to wonder whether this Biden will make it to Inauguration Day.

*- Classic Liberace reference in the headline. Biden might be among the few to get that one, though …

