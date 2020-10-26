https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-on-what-kind-of-country-are-we-going-to-be-with-4-more-years-of-george/

BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.

The post BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

