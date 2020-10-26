https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-says-he-will-collaborate-with-china-if-elected_3552985.html

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he will collaborate with China in two major areas.

“Our approach to China will focus on boosting American competitiveness, revitalizing our strengths at home, and renewing our alliances and leadership abroad,” the former vice president wrote in an article published on Oct. 22 in a lesser-known Chinese newspaper in New York.

“We’ll work to collaborate with China when it’s in our interest, including on public health and climate change,” he added.

He made a similar commitment during the presidential debate with President Donald Trump on the same day.

“I’m going to rejoin Paris Accord and make China abide by what they agreed to,” he said.

Biden also proposed to deepen America’s ties with Taiwan.

The Biden campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Paris Agreement, China—as a tier 2 country—has committed to peak its carbon emissions around 2030 and doesn’t have many mandated responsibilities for emissions reduction at any time soon.

China can also benefit from contributions from designated tier 1 countries in the Paris Agreement.

A Congressional Research Service report (pdf) back in October 2019 shows the United States committed $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund and contributed $1 billion under the Obama Administration.

The Green Climate Fund is a byproduct of and fundraising tool for the Paris Agreement.

The Trump administration formally announced in June 2019 the United States’ exit from the non-binding Paris Agreement, also known as the Paris Climate Accord, and would no longer contribute to the Green Climate Fund.

Trump said at the time the accord was moving American jobs to foreign countries while not effectively protecting the environment.

“Under the agreement, China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years—13. They can do whatever they want for 13 years,” he said, adding that “14 days of carbon emissions from China alone would wipe out the gains from America.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese regime has been covering up the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus outbreak and continues to block the United States and other free countries from getting necessary data and information about the virus.

Publication Under Possible CCP Influence

The Chinese newspaper Biden chose to publish his article, The World Journal, was established on Feb. 12, 1976, in New York. It has been serving Taiwanese immigrants in the United States for many years.

In its early days, leftist activists protested the newspaper due to its support of Taiwan’s sovereignty and its opposition to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Chinese regime claims Taiwan as its own territory despite the island being self-ruled with its own democratically-elected government, currency, and military.

The newspaper also covers some of the Chinese regime’s human rights abuses. For example, it ran an editorial on Jul. 18, 2017, memorializing the death of 2010 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, a Chinese writer and human rights activist who was critical of the regime.

But the newspaper has since come under Chinese influence.

In 2011, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the Guangdong Province government invited nearly one hundred representatives from Chinese-language media outlets outside China to go on a five-day tour of the southern province from Sept. 20 to 24 to honor the 100th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution. The World Journal was among the invited.

The Xinhai uprising took place in 1911 and overthrew China’s last imperial dynasty, establishing the Republic of China.

The Overseas Chinese Affairs Office is an important arm of the CCP’s United Front Work Department, a unit that launches influence operations in order to push Beijing’s agenda inside and outside of China.

The World Journal’s change to a more pro-Beijing stance was also noted in the Hoover Institution’s October 2018 report on Chinese influence operations in the United States.

The report stated that the Journal had in recent years “become more pro-PRC in a variety of areas, such as China’s militarization of the South China Sea and its handling of Taiwan and Hong Kong.”

Frank Yue contributed to the report.

