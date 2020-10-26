https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-sons-email-leak-is-a-smear-campaign-again-says-its-russian-disinformation_3552789.html
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday again responded to the recent reports about his son Hunter’s business dealings in China, Ukraine, and other countries, asserting they’re part of a “smear campaign” meant to damage his chances of being elected. Biden also asserted the reports, which are based on emails and photos that were sourced from a laptop hard drive that allegedly belonged to his son, are part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top GOP member on the House Judiciary Committee, have both asserted the emails and reports are not disinformation. “From what I’ve read and know the intelligence community warned the president that [Rudy] Giuliani was being fed disinformation from the Russians,” Biden told CBS News’s “60 Minutes,” referring to Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer. Giuliani released some information found on the hard drive to the New York Post …