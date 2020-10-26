https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/26/biden-will-renew-obamas-war-on-suburban-property-values/
RUSH: Milwaukee. This is Mike. I’m glad you waited, sir. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hi.
CALLER: Mega dittos, Rush.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I think people are missing it on the Florida housing thing. Biden has $34 billion a year in his plan for subsidized housing. So with that kind of money, he can up the available money to people in the city and they’ll be able to move — and it says in his plan — so people can move closer to good schools. And at $34 billion he can rent 2.8 million existing apartments. He doesn’t have to build anything. He has $30 billion a year for construction, but he has $34 billion to help people move from the city out to the suburbs.
What they intend to do — and this, by the way, goes back to Obama years. This is an Obama-era policy. The left hates the fact that people have moved out of cities in order to find a better quality of life and better schools. They hate it. People ought not have that kind of mobility. The Obamas of the world and the American left believe you shouldn’t have that kind of freedom. You shouldn’t have the kind of freedom to move somewhere to make your life better while other people have to stay behind in Democrat-run cities, in squalid schools. You shouldn’t have the ability to make your life better while leaving other people behind.
So what they intend to do is build affordable housing — i.e., cheap, run-down government housing right next to your beautiful suburban neighborhood, thereby taking down the quality and value of your property and limiting your resale, and destroying your intent.