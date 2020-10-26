https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/october_2020/most_say_biden_hunter_business_connection_likely
Voters think it’s likely that Joe Biden was in on his son Hunter’s controversial business deals abroad but are more critical of President Trump’s ethics than those of the Democratic nominee.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it’s likely that Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited from Hunter’s overseas business deals including at least one involving a company in mainland China. Forty-four percent (44%) consider it Very Likely. But 38% think it’s unlikely Biden was involved with his son’s business dealings, including 21% who say it’s Not At All Likely.(To see survey question wording, click here.)
The survey of 1,000 Likely U.S. Voters was conducted October 22 and 25, 2020 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
