Pop singer Billie Eilish has gone all-in against President Trump by calling on people to “vote the orange man out” to combat climate change.

According to Variety, the “Ocean Eyes” singer performed a live stream concert on Saturday wherein she showed footage of melting ice caps and savage forest fires as she sang her single “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

“She was far from being on her usual set, as ingenious digital effects turned her soundstage into a peaceful starfield, the lair of a giant spider, the bottom of the ocean, a bucolic cartoon forest and a news footage-filled dystopia of protests and climate-change catastrophes,” reported the outlet. “Environmental wreckage in particular was weighing heavy on Eilish’s mind, as the singer’s between-songs commentary had her alternating get-out-the-vote messages with save-the-planet pleas.”

As Eilish closed out her hit single, the words “No Music on a Dead Planet” appeared up on the screen, prompting her to then urge people to vote.

“Please, vote people. We have 10 days til this election. It is is so important that you vote, especially if you’re young, because we’re the ones with futures — unless you don’t vote and we all die,” she said. “But I cannot stress enough, vote as early as you can. I voted last week… We’ve gotta do something, because the world is dying and people are dying and Trump is the worst.”

As her live stream came to a close, Eilish then said how much quarantine has made her miss performing in front of fans.

“I hope that I can see you soon. I can’t even tell you how bad I wish I could be on tour,” she said. “During quarantine I think I realized that the only place I’ve ever felt myself, like I belong, is in front of you guys and with you guys… That will happen one day. If we vote the orange man out, maybe we’ll get to see each other again. I’m literally not even joking at all.”

The 18-year-old singer previously appeared at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) where she denounced President Trump for “destroying our country” and called for leadership that would fight against climate change and COVID.

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality,” she said. “And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake; someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”

