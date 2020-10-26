https://thepostmillennial.com/minneapolis-blm-protester-faces-federal-felony-riot-related-charge-in-portland

A Minneapolis Black Lives Matter protester has been federally charged by authorities in Oregon after he travelled to Portland to allegedly participate in a violent Antifa riot.

A federal grand jury indicted 32-year-old Adrian Ruben De Los Rios, of Minneapolis, on one count of felony civil disorder Wednesday. De Los Rios is a leftist revolutionary who protested over the death of George Floyd in his hometown. In Portland, he’s accused of attacking a police station in August with a hammer.

On the evening of Aug. 5, Antifa blocked traffic outside the Portland Police Bureau’s east precinct. They tore off the wooden boards protecting the station’s glass windows. A truck associated with the group also attempted to run over several officers.

According to court documents, an officer inside the building witnessed De Los Rios throw several chunks of concrete at the building’s glass and strike the windows with a hammer. He was later observed dropping tinder into a trash can fire next to the front door of the police station.

The criminal complaint says videos on social media also captured De Los Rios placing a wood panel through the exterior door handles to lock the door. He was also filmed allegedly ramming the building with an additional 4×4.

As the mob was dispersed by law enforcement after an unlawful assembly was declared, a cop identified De Los Rios hurling multiple baseball-sized rocks at officers.

Minneapolis protester Adrian Ruben De Los Rios outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland

De Los Rios was arrested that night by Portland Police and charged with first-degree felony criminal mischief, felony riot, felony unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to commit a class A felony, attempt to commit a class C felony and resisting arrest. Authorities found two rocks inside his backpack. He was quickly bailed out.

De Los Rios pleaded not guilty to all of the local charges. His next court proceeding is set for Nov. 25.

In addition to his activities in Portland, he also is involved in Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis. In June, De Los Rios participated in a 24-hour bike ride BLM fundraiser.

De Los Rios’ federal case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. He has pleaded not guilty. He has a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.

