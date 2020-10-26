https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-amy-coney-barrett-confirmed-to-supreme-court-with-support-from-majority-of-senators

A majority of U.S. Senators voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday evening with Democrats refusing to engage in bipartisanship.

Barrett was confirmed on a 52-48 vote with only Republicans voting to confirm her. One Republican, Susan Collins (ME), voted against Barrett which comes as she is in the middle of a tough re-election campaign and her “no” vote would ultimately not alter the outcome.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

