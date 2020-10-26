https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-democrats-explode-over-barrett-confirmation-make-threats-push-for-court-packing

Top members of the Democrat Party erupted on Monday night in response to a majority of U.S. Senators voting to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the nation’s highest court and threatened to pack the courts for partisan purposes.

Democrats Ilhan Omar and Ocasio-Cortez both immediately called for packing the courts, with AOC tweeting, “Expand the court.”

“Expand the court,” Omar replied. Omar, who apparently does not understand how U.S. elections work, continued, “Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices. By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people.”

Recent polling has found that majority of Americans supported confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with support for her confirmation increasing as the public saw more of her. Conversely, only 28 percent of the public opposed her confirmation and only 27 percent support Democrats’ extremist proposal of partisan court packing.

Ocasio-Cortez continued, “Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestion was quickly debunked by a wide range of pundits online.

Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made threatening remarks in response to the news, writing on Twitter that Democrats would not forget it.

“Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process,” Harris claimed, “all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions.

Harris added, “We won’t forget this.”

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on MSNBC that Democrats may pack the Supreme Court and District Courts.

In a statement Pelosi claimed that Barrett’s confirmation was a “usurped Supreme Court seat,” and claimed without evidence that President Donald Trump had manipulated the Supreme Court.

