https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-president-donald-trump-takes-lead-joe-biden-rasmussen-daily-white-house-watch-4-point-swing-one-week/

President Trump took the lead today over Democrat Joe Biden in the Rasmussen daily “White House Watch” poll.

Trump was down by three points last week.

That’s a four point swing in a week!

It’s neck-and-neck, with President Trump just barely ahead in Rasmussen Reports’ first daily White House Watch survey.

The latest national telephone and online survey finds Trump edging Democrat Joe Biden 48% to 47% among Likely U.S. Voters. Three percent (3%) prefer some other candidate, while two percent (2%) remain undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR

Last Wednesday, Biden held a 49% to 46% lead, but the race has been tightening since early in the month. This is the first time Trump has been ahead since mid-September.