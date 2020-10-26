https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-president-donald-trump-takes-lead-joe-biden-rasmussen-daily-white-house-watch-4-point-swing-one-week/
President Trump took the lead today over Democrat Joe Biden in the Rasmussen daily “White House Watch” poll.
Trump was down by three points last week.
That’s a four point swing in a week!
It’s neck-and-neck, with President Trump just barely ahead in Rasmussen Reports’ first daily White House Watch survey.
The latest national telephone and online survey finds Trump edging Democrat Joe Biden 48% to 47% among Likely U.S. Voters. Three percent (3%) prefer some other candidate, while two percent (2%) remain undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
Last Wednesday, Biden held a 49% to 46% lead, but the race has been tightening since early in the month. This is the first time Trump has been ahead since mid-September.
President Trump also holds a 52% favorability rating in Monday’s Rasmussen reporting.
POTUS Trump at 52% approval today 10/26/20. POTUS Obama was at 48% approval on 10/26/12 going into the 2012 POTUS election against Romney https://t.co/IwKplk7X7G pic.twitter.com/k66lJYAKTG
— Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) October 26, 2020