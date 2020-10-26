https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-riot-erupts-philadelphia-black-male-shot-police-charging-knife-videos/

A riot has erupted in Philadelphia after a black male was shot by police after charging at officers with a knife.

The shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, and footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

The man, Walter Wallace, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Officers ordered him several times to drop the weapon,” Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp said. “He did not do so.”

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR

DDAAMMMM this crazy Police shooting in West Philadelphia just happened 💔💔💔 RIP to boul but why was charging at them 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/twjh2UIlct — Mr. DotoMuch ☋ (@Yarkjair) October 26, 2020

“Fortunately it appears the officers were wearing body cameras,” Sgt. Gripp said. “The cameras were activated. So we should have a lot of video along with eyewitness statements.”

As usual, Black Lives Matter did not care about what actually happened during the incident, and a riot broke out.

The violent mob was reportedly throwing buckets and bricks at the officers.

with a group of dozens still in west Philly, about a block from precinct. Police with shields pushed back crowds as ppl threw bottles pic.twitter.com/wRMEBUGNri — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 27, 2020

Per scanner, in the 18th district the rioters are picking up and throwing bricks. #Philadelphia — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸👻🎃🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) October 27, 2020

The riot is currently ongoing. The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates if the situation escalates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

