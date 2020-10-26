https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-suspicious-package-arrives-us-capitol-amy-coney-barrett-confirmation-vote/

A suspicious package turned up at the US Capitol just before the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote.

The US Capitol Police is responding to a suspicious package at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol Building.

USCP: Suspicious pkg at the Capitol just before the Barrett confirmation vote: USCP: The USCP is responding to a Suspicious Package at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol Building: House Egg. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 26, 2020

As a reminder — leading leftists promised violence if Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to Supreme Court.

