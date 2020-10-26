https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-us-supreme-court-sides-gop-rejects-dem-calls-extend-wisconsin-deadline-absentee-ballots-received-election-day/

The US Supreme Court on Monday in a 5-3 vote rejected Democrat calls to reinstate the six-day extension for the receipt of mail ballots in Wisconsin.

This is a huge win for President Trump, the GOP and the American people.

President Trump won the historically blue state of Wisconsin in 2016 against Hillary Clinton by a razor thin margin.

The Democrats fought to reinstate the six-day extension for absentee ballots and lost big time on Monday.

Below is a key passage from Chief Justice Roberts, who voted to block the Wisconsin extension but allowed a three-day extension in Pennsylvania.

“While the Pennsylvania applications implicated the authority of state courts to apply their own constitutions to election regulations, this case involves federal intrusion on state lawmaking processes. Different bodies of law and different precedents govern these two situations and require, in these particular circumstances, that we allow the modification of election rules in Pennsylvania but not Wisconsin,” Roberts said.

