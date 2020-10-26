https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/byron-york-spots-something-exceedingly-strange-considering-the-election-is-only-8-days-away/

Today, Democrat nominee Joe Biden is doing something most people have gotten used to seeing — or not seeing as it were:

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York thinks it’s unreal:

Mollie Hemingway agrees but adds something else to keep in mind:

They sure are.

The media are covering for Biden by citing Covid concerns, but almost everybody knows the real reason Joe’s campaign doesn’t want him “out there.”

