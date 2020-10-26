https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/byron-york-spots-something-exceedingly-strange-considering-the-election-is-only-8-days-away/

Today, Democrat nominee Joe Biden is doing something most people have gotten used to seeing — or not seeing as it were:

No campaign events for Joe Biden on Monday. Trump has three rallies in Pennsylvania. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 26, 2020

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York thinks it’s unreal:

It is exceedingly strange to be eight days away from a presidential election and one of the major party candidates is just spending the day at home. — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 26, 2020

Mollie Hemingway agrees but adds something else to keep in mind:

Very true. But the media, who are for all intents and purposes running the entire Biden operation, are out there hustling and as active as ever. https://t.co/u2DfMnab0A — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 26, 2020

They sure are.

Biden called a lid because his highly dysfunctional family is in crisis. Knowing, of course, the media will do his actual campaign bidding; including trying to bury the Biden family crisis. — Patrick Lucy (@Odie1941) October 26, 2020

And has been for weeks. And isn’t being called out by the supine and deeply biased media for the aforementioned exceeding strangeness. https://t.co/0iuHqJr7zq — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 26, 2020

The media are covering for Biden by citing Covid concerns, but almost everybody knows the real reason Joe’s campaign doesn’t want him “out there.”

He couldn’t remember Trump’s name and had to be ‘helped’ by Dr. Jill. I don’t think they want him on display. — Surface Dog (@SurfaceDog) October 26, 2020

If your candidate can’t even remember the first name of his opponent (requiring his wife to speak-easy whisper the name in your ear and on camera), wouldn’t you? — hypervista (@hypervista) October 26, 2020

