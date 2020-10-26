https://www.zerohedge.com/political/can-i-change-my-vote-voters-remorse-sets-google-searches-do-over-spike

As politicians pushed the constituents throughout the summer to vote early, and by mail – driving early vote totals to exceed 2016 levels nine days before Election Day, some people are having second thoughts.

According to Google Trends, searches for “can I change my vote” have spiked following the second presidential debate, and the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

“Can I change my vote” surges in Google search after the final debate and Hunter’s Laptop drop. pic.twitter.com/nyjf2av7uF — The Based Grandma (@TheBasedGrandma) October 26, 2020

The last time searches to change votes surged like this was October 30 – November 5, 2016 – followed by midterms, however the recent search trend suggests longer, more sustained interest in the topic.

By state, West Virginia, New Mexico and Idaho are the top three regions interested in changing votes.

And aside from Florida Republicans crushing Democrats in early voting, Democrats accounted for the lion’s share of some 52 million votes cast so far this year.