https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/caution-tantrum-in-progress-dem-sen-mazie-hirono-voted-hell-no-on-acb-nomination-before-storming-out-of-the-room/
As we told you earlier, the Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. During the roll call, some Democrats added extra emphasis to their “no” votes by giving a thumbs-down. But Sen. Mazie Hirono got even classier with her response:
Mazie Hirono on voting for ACB:
“Hell no.”
*storms out of room like a toddler* pic.twitter.com/J84JhJIi95
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 27, 2020
Stay classy, Mazie Hirono … pic.twitter.com/ViobYBWNBb
— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 27, 2020
Frankly we’re a little surprised there wasn’t some larger stunt planned.
Go to second 35— Hirono: “hell no”
they lose so well. https://t.co/IxOs8lAUeo
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 27, 2020
Nothing but class as usual. *Eye roll*
Under the Constitution, this means your no vote counts twice https://t.co/U9P8coS6CV
— Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) October 27, 2020
Mazie Hirono, who asked Justice Barrett if she’d ever raped anyone, and who claimed “sexual preference” was homophobic, says she’s voting “hell, no” https://t.co/YqJUakTeu5
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 27, 2020
For her to stay classy, she’d have to have been classy at some point….
— ❌Michael S❌ (@MichaelS1966ms) October 27, 2020
— Jed (@whatjedsaid) October 27, 2020
— Dracarys (@politronics) October 27, 2020
One thing’s for sure, the next seven days are going to be interesting to say the least.