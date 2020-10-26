https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/caution-tantrum-in-progress-dem-sen-mazie-hirono-voted-hell-no-on-acb-nomination-before-storming-out-of-the-room/

As we told you earlier, the Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. During the roll call, some Democrats added extra emphasis to their “no” votes by giving a thumbs-down. But Sen. Mazie Hirono got even classier with her response:

Mazie Hirono on voting for ACB: “Hell no.” *storms out of room like a toddler* pic.twitter.com/J84JhJIi95 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 27, 2020

Stay classy, Mazie Hirono … pic.twitter.com/ViobYBWNBb — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 27, 2020

Frankly we’re a little surprised there wasn’t some larger stunt planned.

Go to second 35— Hirono: “hell no” they lose so well. https://t.co/IxOs8lAUeo — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 27, 2020

Nothing but class as usual. *Eye roll*

Under the Constitution, this means your no vote counts twice https://t.co/U9P8coS6CV — Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) October 27, 2020

Mazie Hirono, who asked Justice Barrett if she’d ever raped anyone, and who claimed “sexual preference” was homophobic, says she’s voting “hell, no” https://t.co/YqJUakTeu5 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 27, 2020

For her to stay classy, she’d have to have been classy at some point…. — ❌Michael S❌ (@MichaelS1966ms) October 27, 2020

One thing’s for sure, the next seven days are going to be interesting to say the least.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

