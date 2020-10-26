https://www.theepochtimes.com/cbs-airs-contentious-60-minutes-interview-cut-short-by-trump_3552770.html

CBS on Sunday aired the controversial “60 Minutes” interview with President Donald Trump, which he appeared to end early and later complained was rudely conducted and biased. “We had prepared to talk about the many issues and questions facing the President, but in what has become an all-too-public dust-up, the conversation was cut short,” said Lesley Stahl, in narration that accompanies the aired segment. “It began politely, but ended regrettably, contentiously.” “Are you ready for some tough questions?” Stahl asks Trump at the beginning of the interview, prompting the president to respond, “Just be fair.” “But you’re ok with some tough questions?” she asks, to which he replies, “No, I’m not.” “You’re not ok with tough questions?” Stahl asks, prompting Trump to say, “I want them to be fair. You don’t ask Biden tough questions.” In the segment, Trump makes a case for his reelection, arguing that a continuation of …

