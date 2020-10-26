https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/chefs-kiss-scotus-justice-who-will-administer-oath-to-amy-coney-barrett-is-quite-the-in-your-face-to-biden-dems/

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court this evening, and the oath will be administered by someone Barrett will be joining on the Court:

We can’t get enough of the full scope of the headline:

Will Joe Biden join Hillary in being among those hardest hit?

Simply amazing!

Oh please let that happen!

