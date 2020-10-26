https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/chefs-kiss-scotus-justice-who-will-administer-oath-to-amy-coney-barrett-is-quite-the-in-your-face-to-biden-dems/

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court this evening, and the oath will be administered by someone Barrett will be joining on the Court:

*JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS TO ADMINISTER OATH TO BARRETT TONIGHT — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 26, 2020

NEW: Justice Clarence Thomas will deliver the oath of office to Amy Coney Barrett at the White House tonight — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 26, 2020

We can’t get enough of the full scope of the headline:

Clarence Thomas will swear in Amy Coney Barrett on Hillary Clinton’s birthday https://t.co/tWRtiuFxZc — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 26, 2020

Will Joe Biden join Hillary in being among those hardest hit?

Clarence Thomas, the justice whose life Joe Biden tried to destroy, administering ACB’s oath tonight is simply *chef’s kiss* — Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) October 26, 2020

Simply amazing!

A Black conservative Supreme Court Justice swearing in a female conservative Supreme Court Justice. Epic. https://t.co/0j2OBZQrl1 — Andrew Clark 🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 26, 2020

Fox News is reporting that Clarence Thomas will swear in Amy Coney Barrett. If you want to see more news like this in the next four years, you might consider holding your nose and voting for Trump. It can be hard, I know. But think bigger picture. pic.twitter.com/798xqL2cSc — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 26, 2020

And right after the senate republicans sing Happy Birthday to Hillary….. — John R. Nave (@JRNave) October 26, 2020

Oh please let that happen!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

