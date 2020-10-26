https://babylonbee.com/news/chick-fil-a-accused-of-chicken-sandwich-suppression-for-long-drive-thru-line/

ATLANTA, GA—Chick-Fil-A has come under fire this week after a state legislator drove by one of their restaurants and snapped a picture of an unusually long lunchline. The picture went viral, leading many expert critics to accuse the fast-food chain of “chicken sandwich suppression.”

“This is unconscionable,” said state lawmaker Kimberly Phundip. “I never thought I would see this kind of suppression in America. It makes me weep to think that some people may have to wait more than 10 minutes for a mind-blowingly delicious culinary experience at Chick-Fil-A. I’m not even sure if this is America anymore.”

“Chick-Fil-A obviously wants people to starve,” said another expert, weighing in. “Why else would they allow such long lines at their restaurants?”

Democrat legislators have called for putting highly efficient bureaucratic agencies in charge of food distribution at Chick-Fil-A in order to remedy the situation.

Chick-Fil-A apologized and quickly responded by hiring 50 additional drive-thru workers at each of their locations.

