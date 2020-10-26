https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/10/27/chuck-schumer-has-declared-tonights-acb-confirmation-one-of-the-darkest-days-in-the-history-of-the-senate-yes-again/

If you have been on social media at all today you have likely been faced with two narratives — the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, and leftists filled with confident boasts of winning the upcoming election. The fact that BOTH of these topics are delivered by blatantly angry Democrats undermines much of the confident words.

Not to be outdone in the dramatics department, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer weighed in with his usual calm, understated, and very measured response to the events unfolding this night leading to ACB becoming confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Today will go down as one of the darkest days in the Senate’s 231-year history The Senate GOP is thwarting the will of the people and confirming a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court in the middle of a presidential election Democrats will never stop fighting for Americans — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 26, 2020

This tweet echoed his comments delivered on the Senate floor ahead of the inevitable confirmation of ACB. Hmmmm. Seems to us here this is trending just a bit on the side of exaggeration, maybe Senator?

I mean really, one of the darkest days… @SenSchumer you couldn’t think of not one or 10 other darker days..

Give me a break #darkerdays — Chase Cornell (@Ccornell2659) October 27, 2020

We can think all the way back to…the LAST confirmation process, when Senators were acting like frothing escaped mental patients in their bid to accuse a nominated judge of being a rapist. But Chuckles wants us to feel as if this is a lower period of shame. Yea — nope.

But, as it turns out, this is something of a trend with Schumer. It appears as if tonight’s award of gloom continues a recent trend.

“This resolution will go down as one of the darker moments in Senate history,” Jan 25 2020 – on impeachment vote. This will “mark today as one of the darkest … days in the long history of this Senate.” – Schumer, Dec 1 2017 on tax bill https://t.co/1cW6BHivx2 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 26, 2020

Why — this would almost indicate as if the minority leader was possibly being melodramatic.

Chuck Schumer thinks the first working mom to ever sit on the Supreme Court is one of our country’s “darkest days” — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 26, 2020

Schumer’s whole speech here would make a lot more sense if polling didn’t show that Americans support Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 26, 2020

Yes, a Constitutionally-confirmed justice seems possibly lower on the list of dire experiences than some other days, possibly…?

Sure puts that filibuster of the Civil Rights Act into perspective, doesn’t it??? — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) October 27, 2020

Chuck Schumer, “Today is one of the darkest days in the 261 year history of the Senate”. The same Chuck Schumer who voted for the invasion of Iraq which killed a million innocent people. You know what Schumer called that day? Thursday. — Stanislav Petrov (@StanislavPetrov) October 26, 2020

Schumer called today one of the “Darkest Days in the history of the Senate.” Really? March 15, 1836, the Senate confirmed Roger Haney (D-MD) as Chief Justice. Taney wrote the Dred Scott decision. Taney nomination was saved from defeat when Dems voted “YES” by a lopsided 17-1. pic.twitter.com/dLjU5EU4PD — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) October 27, 2020

Apparently he never read about when a Democrat slave owner caned an abolitionist colleague practically to death. — Kenobi of Rivia (@KenobiRivia) October 26, 2020

That would be when South Carolina’s Preston Brooks beat Charles Sumner of Massachusetts unconscious on the Senate floor. In fact, in an effort to lend perspective for the esteemed Senator, there is a book that has catalogued dozens of instances of violent behavior in Congress.

Call it recommended reading — might divert Schumer’s attention from reading the news and getting so upset over things.

