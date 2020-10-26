https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/cnn-says-amy-coney-barretts-swearing-in-another-potential-superspreader-event-msnbc-reminds-us-thousands-are-dying/

First, we can’t confirm this screenshot, but we have no reason to believe it isn’t real. Apparently during Chris Hayes’ show, after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed, MSNBC noted that conservatives were celebrating while thousands died of the coronavirus:

Actual chyron on MSNBC right now pic.twitter.com/sx394dKPE5 — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) October 27, 2020

Man eats meal as thousands go hungry in Venezuela — 52 Week Low (@fiftytwoweeklow) October 27, 2020

They actually think this helps their cause. — Mike Hunt (@akaJianYang) October 27, 2020

CNN, which only seems centrist if you compare it to MSNBC, also had a similar hot take, noting that Barrett’s swearing-in ceremony at the White House could be another super-spreader event:

This CNN chyron isn’t news. It’s vile, poisonous propaganda. They’re not a news organization. Do they have any definitive proof it’ll happen? No, but they don’t care. pic.twitter.com/6GGi6ZLhCT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 27, 2020

Is this real? — Hold (@Holdrobot) October 27, 2020

It’s like a cartoon now — Lindsey A Wood (@Lindseyawood) October 27, 2020

CNN would be a “potential superspreader event” if they only had enough viewers to qualify. — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 27, 2020

@CNN can no longer be taken seriously. — Randy Bensley (@RandyBensleyPGA) October 27, 2020

So much journalisming. — CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) October 27, 2020

That can’t be real. Is that real? It can’t be. No one could be so bitter at such a momentous moment. — Stephen Smith (@_Destino84_) October 27, 2020

As soon as Trump started speaking, CNN cut it off lmao — Sebastian Lazcano (@other_sebastian) October 27, 2020

Good thing we don’t need CNN:

“This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution, and for the fair and impartial rule of law.” pic.twitter.com/njWaXWjGhp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2020

I wonder if there are protests tonight will that be considered a “super spreader” event @cnn — “The Big Guy” (@RPJ1975) October 27, 2020

Can you contract COVID-19 if you’re protesting outside the Supreme Court dressed in a handmaid’s outfit?

* * *

Update:

It’s wasn’t even just a chyron on MSNBC — it was a story:

UNHINGED: MSNBC’s @chrislhayes claims Judge Barrett’s confirmation “led to the deaths of probably 100,000 Americans” pic.twitter.com/iyKB5OIkE3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2020

Related:

