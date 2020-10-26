https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/cnn-says-amy-coney-barretts-swearing-in-another-potential-superspreader-event-msnbc-reminds-us-thousands-are-dying/

First, we can’t confirm this screenshot, but we have no reason to believe it isn’t real. Apparently during Chris Hayes’ show, after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed, MSNBC noted that conservatives were celebrating while thousands died of the coronavirus:

CNN, which only seems centrist if you compare it to MSNBC, also had a similar hot take, noting that Barrett’s swearing-in ceremony at the White House could be another super-spreader event:

Good thing we don’t need CNN:

Can you contract COVID-19 if you’re protesting outside the Supreme Court dressed in a handmaid’s outfit?

* * *

Update:

It’s wasn’t even just a chyron on MSNBC — it was a story:

