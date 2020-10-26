https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/mayor-de-blasio-pledges-to-take-swift-action-against-nypd-cop-caught-praising-trump/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out on Sunday to say that swift action will be taken against the NYPD police officer who was caught on camera saying “Trump 2020” the night before.

Multiple videos have been making the rounds on social media showing the cop saying “Trump 2020” over the loudspeaker of his patrol car while two other officers talk to each other nearby.

“Do it again. What? You can’t say ‘Trump 2020’ now, you f***ing p****?” the man behind the camera in the first video can be heard saying. “Say it again.”

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Is Cognitive Failure Contagious? Kamala Claims 220 million Have Died from COVID, Breaks Voting Rule

When the officer repeats the words “Trump 2020,” the man with the camera loses it, shouting, “Go f*** yourself you f***ing fascist.”

The next video shot by someone else at a different angle shows what happened next.

“Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube, put it on Facebook. Trump 2020,” the cop said over the loudspeaker. “Take a picture, take a picture, take a video, put it on your Facebook, put it on YouTube. Have some fun.”

How the NYPD rolling up in Black communities these days (on my block): “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook…”

Aight MFers… it’s on TWITTER TOO! BI-DEN! 👋🏿😂#Vote #nypdfinest #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/hmXdY8ivbM — Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020

MORE NEWS: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Pushes Masks On Air, Is Cited By His Residential Building For Never Wearing One City officials have since called for the NYPD officer to be reprimanded, with the ultra-liberal Mayor de Blasio being one of them. “Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated,” de Blasio said alongside a tweet from the NYPD saying that the Brooklyn South Investigation Unit has launched a probe into finding out who the cop is. Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/c2cXwL2wUx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 25, 2020 NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea addressed the tweet as well. “One hundred percent unacceptable. Period,” he wrote. “Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police. Updates to follow after initial investigation.” Chief of Department Terence Monahan criticized the officer for his actions as well. “When you wear our uniform it is imperative to remain apolitical,” he tweeted. “Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with. An update will be provided to the public.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

