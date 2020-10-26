https://www.theepochtimes.com/counter-protesters-attack-jews-for-trump-rally-in-new-york_3552527.html

Clashes broke out on New York City’s streets Sunday afternoon as a “Jews for Trump” convoy of hundreds of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners were attacked by counter protesters.

As the caravan made its way through Manhattan and Brooklyn to a rally, some supporters of President Donald Trump were pelted by eggs or stones as they sat in their vehicles, while several other protesters snatched flags and shouted insults, according to video footage that circulated on social media.

The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Chief Terence Monahan said that detectives are investigating an incident in which individuals threw projectiles from a highway overpass at driving participants of the caravan.

.@NYPDDetectives are investigating this incident and looking for information in regard. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. https://t.co/pyqQ2Bfkhb — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 25, 2020

According to the Jews for Trump website, Sunday’s rally was intended to show solidarity with “the beleaguered Red Zone community,” a reference to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus hot spots where schools and nonessential businesses must close to curb the transmission of the virus.

Rioters in a neighboring vehicle pepper-sprayed a family of seven, including four children, as they drove with their windows down, reported Fox News.

“Immediately the kids started crying and screaming and I jumped out of the car after I was peppered [sic] sprayed as well,” a family member told the news outlet on condition of anonymity.

A person holds a sign for Black Voices for Trump at a march and rally for President Donald Trump on 5th Avenue in New York on Oct. 25, 2020. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

A person is arrested during a march and rally for President Donald Trump on 5th Avenue in New York on Oct. 25, 2020. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

He recalled how he was chased by the attacker who attempted to pepper spray him again, before an officer arrested him.

The incident has left the children “traumatized” and they are still “coughing from” the pepper spray residue, the man added.

In another incident, the vehicle of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pelted with eggs as he rolled down his passenger side window while driving near Trump Tower during the parade, according to a video shared on Twitter.

Seven people were taken into custody in connection with physical confrontations in Times Square, according to the NYPD, which said charges were pending Sunday night.

Officers create a physical barrier to keep Trump supporters and counter-protesters separated at a march and rally for President Donald Trump at Times Square in New York on Oct. 25, 2020. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The rally follows weeks of tensions in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods over COVID-19 restrictions. Heshy Tischler, a City Council candidate and leader of Brooklyn protests against the restrictions, promoted Sunday’s car parade on Twitter.

Sunday’s rally in Brooklyn’s Marine Park at the end of the car parade was organized by Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

