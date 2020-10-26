https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/critical-race-theory-socialist-anti-god-anti-american/

This is the second in a multi-part view regarding my unapologetic contempt for the pernicious heterodoxy prostituted as Critical Race Theory (CRT). As I stated in Part One of this unmasking of the satanic lie of CRT, not only am I a born-again Christian; I am also an ordained minister, i.e., reverend. As such any acceptance and/or attempt to inject even a modicum of truth to a lie of Satan is blasphemous, which is why I’m not hesitant to reserve my harshest condemnation for those churches and ministers who preach, support and/or recognize that which God condemns.

The addressment of the Word of God I preach, teach and embrace as immutable fact/truth, is that God is not a respecter of persons. (See: Acts 10:11 and Romans 2:11 KJV.)

The Apostle Paul makes clear in Romans 2:9-10: “Tribulation and anguish, upon every soul of man that doeth evil … But glory, honor, and peace, to every man that worketh good.” (KJV) Note that neither punishment nor reward is based upon skin color.

As many know, I advocate for a colorblind society. The entire premise of CRT is based upon the fallacious supposition that a colorblind society is a form of white superiority that ignores discrimination and economic inequality based upon skin color. This is the argument those advancing the abomination of CRT use to circumvent Dr. Martin Luther King’s most significant speech, in which he places content of character above color of skin.

The bastardizing of King’s speech purposes the institutionalization of intellectual and emotional segregation as a methodology used to create and maintain cultural apartheid.

TRENDING: Schumer urges FBI director not to investigate Biden scandal before election

But what CRT fails to note is that it was precisely the focus upon skin color that those now condemning colorblindness used to sabotage the American construct of inclusion based upon “E pluribus unum,” i.e., “Out of many, one.”

I repeat that which I have oft stated: “There can be no more despicable cabal of liars, deceivers, and Erebusic marplots than progressives; certainly not to be found on this earth. The worst are those burning in the prosaic netherworld of Lucifer’s eternal biding place. … The emotional, psychological, and behavioral damage that progressives have done to blacks cannot be overstated. And just as the greatest trick Satan ever played was convincing people that he doesn’t exist, these brutish Mohocks have convinced blacks they alone have their best interests in mind, contrary to all empirical evidence.” (See: “What The Colored ‘Commie’ Reparationists Cory Booker and Sheila Jackson Lee Don’t Want You To Know,” June 19, 2019, mychal-massie.com)

CRT is a socialist construct that offers nothing inclusive or cohesive. Socialism is anti-God and anti-church. That’s the principle point to remember if we’re to triumph over this hegemony.

It’s imperative that we as Americans understand that regardless of what revisionists would fight to have believed, America was founded upon the God of creation. Socialism rejects God.

The construct for America was always intended as: “One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.” The construct was not free gifts to all, but the gift of freedom to worship and freedom to dream and excel. But, the progeny of Satan have conspired to subvert these freedoms by rewriting history and introducing political constructs that foment discord, division, and acrimony.

My self-worth and self-esteem is neither based upon nor foundational to the amount of melanin in my skin. It’s based upon the fact that I am a Christian living in the greatest nation in the world and that I have the opportunity to pursue any dream I so desire, which, for the record, is exactly what I’ve done.

In an appearance some years ago on the Glenn Beck show, I said: I don’t enter a store as a crayon color. I enter a store as a man who is there for any plethora of reasons. I reject being a crayon color. I am a Christian American man; which brings me back to my original point.

CRT is a construct of socialism. Its factual reason for introduction is to separate us as a people. Making distinctions based upon skin color accomplishes the true work of Satan, which is to separate us from God-centric tenets foundational to America. CRT is antithetical to every biblical truth America was founded upon, and the Christian Church should know that.

The Apostle Paul writes: “There is neither Jew nor Greek … for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s then are ye Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promise.” (Galatians 3:26-29 KJV)

America has worked to overcome its flaws. CRT is a construct that seeks to create a victim class and foment hatred. Critical Race Theory seeks to divide and antagonize based upon the flimsiness of melanin. CRT isn’t about unity and Americanism; it’s about identity polemics and biblical exclusion. As with all socialist constructs, it requires the elimination of factual history.

A colorblind nation doesn’t embrace inequality and discrimination as CRT proponents fallaciously claim. A colorblind nation views all as capable and provides for the opportunity of all to excel and provides life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for all regardless of the amount of melanin displayed.

Next in this series I will address the unmitigated falsity of The 1619 Project and how it’s intertwined with the satanic construct of CRT.

Order Mychal Massie’s new book, “I Feel the Presence of the Lord,” a collection of devotions intended to encourage the reader to seek and see the Lord in every aspect of life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

