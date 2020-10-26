https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tafalgar-rasmussen-polls-morris/2020/10/26/id/993874

Former Democratic strategist and White House adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Monday there are two polling schools of thought on the presidential election, one with two companies that have President Donald Trump tied or even slightly ahead, and all the others with Joe Biden way ahead.

He believes the former.

“Look, there are two gospels out there: “The gospel according to Rasmussen and Trafalgar, and the gospel according to the other polling firms,” Morris said on “Spicer & Co.” The gospel according to the other polling firms is Biden is way ahead, double digits, and this race is over and you might as well not vote.

“The gospel according to Trafalgar and Rasmussen is the race is tied nationally and Trump is ahead in the swing states, particularly two nights ago ahead in Arizona, Florida and Michigan, and I gather – I just heard Pennsylvania, and there will be other states later today. It depends on what you believe.

“I believe the Trafalgar/Rasmussen stuff, because they were right last time when everybody else was wrong and their methodology is a better methodology in my view.“

The latest Rasmussen national telephone survey shows Trump ahead 48%-47%, while the most recent Trafalgar Group polls show the president leading in North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Louisiana and within 1.3 percentage points in Wisconsin and closing.

“They get a lot of rural voters, who are otherwise not grouped into sample points, which other pollsters miss, and Trump wins the rural vote unbelievably heavily,” Morris added.

