The Trump re-election campaign plans to host an election night party at President Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel.

The president’s campaign has sent emails that allow supporters to enter a raffle to win tickets to the party, which it says will be attended by members of “Team Trump.”

“November 3rd will go down in history as the night we won FOUR MORE YEARS. It will be absolutely EPIC, and the only thing that could make it better is having YOU there,” one of the emails reads.

The email is signed by the president and also says, “Join Team Trump at the Election Night Party in my favorite hotel.”

Several different events have been held at Trump International Hotels since the 2016 election, and the Republican National Committee also has hosted events there, in the Old Post Office building, near the White House.

Trump has been able to get away with holding large gatherings on federal properties over the past several months. However, the local D.C. government has banned gatherings over 50 people. Trump leases the building from the federal government. The Washingtonian magazine reports that the D.C. Trump International Hotel is sold out for the night of the election.

